Cop, brother booked for abetting suicide of bitcoin trader

A police and his brother were Wednesday booked for allegedly abetting suicide of a trader here last week, police said.

district and his brother were booked under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 114 (abettor present when crime committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a said.

The trader, identified as Bharat Patel, had hanged himself from the ceiling at his residence in Ranip on May 18.

He had left behind a suicide note blaming the police and his brother for "threatening" him for the losses incurred by them in the cryptocurrency investment, police had said.

In her complaint, late Patel's wife stated that Chirag and Savani used to pressurise and threaten her husband to compensate for the losses, the said, adding that the duo are not yet arrested.

In his note, Patel said that after incurring losses, the and his brother started putting pressure on him to return "11,575 bitcoins against the loss of five bitcoins".

"There is a huge pressure on me and my brother. I am very disturbed due to recovery. (Dy SP) visited my house and threatened me to pay him back the entire I am compelled to commit suicide. And the pressure of the two brothers is responsible for my suicide. My family members have nothing to do with this and they are innocent," it stated.

