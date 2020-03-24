Coronavirus: Curfew clamped in 3 districts of Himachal Pradesh

A curfew was imposed in Mandi, Kangra and Una districts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Una, Sandeep Kumar said the curfew came into force in the district at 1 pm.

The step has being taken to ensure social distancing of at least one metre between two individuals, Kumar told PTI.

Kangra is the only district in the hill-state where three coronavirus cases have been detected while there are no confirmed cases in Una and Mandi so far.

However, the 69-year-old man who died due to coronavirus in Kangra on Tuesday had taken lunch in a restaurant in Una on March 21, Kumar said.

The restaurant staff has been quarantined, he added.

