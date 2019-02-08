CPI MPs to boycott PM events in Agartala on Feb 9 in protest against Citizenship Bill

In protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Communist Party of will boycott the functions planned in on February 9 to be attended by Modi, the three party MPs said Friday.

The three MPs from - and two Lok Sabha MPs of the party - and said in a joint statement issued here said the passage of the bill will "grossly" harm the cause of the northeast in the long run and pose severe fracture to the secular feature of the country.

"To record our protest and express solidarity with the collective and spontaneous movement against the move of the government to pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016. We the three MPs of have taken conscious decision to boycott the functions at to be attended by tomorrow on February 9, 2019," the statement signed by the three MPs said.

They also appealed to the PM to withdraw the controversial bill from Rajya Sabha, honouring the "genuine sentiments and anguish" of the people in general and the northeast in particular.

The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities of Pakistan, and who fled religious persecution. It was passed by Lok Sabha on January 8 and is awaiting the nod of Rajya Sabha.

is set to address a rally in and inaugurate several projects, including a railway line and a new block at campus.

The new railway line, spanning 23 kilometres, will connect Garji to Belonia in district.

The is also scheduled to unveil a statue of Tripura's erstwhile ruler Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)