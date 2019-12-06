CredR raises Rs 38 crore from Omidyar Network, existing investors

-
Incredible Technologies Private Ltd (CredR) on Friday said it has raised Rs 38 crore ($6 million) from Omidyar Network India and its existing investors.
CredR is India's largest used motorcycles consumer brand that integrates online and offline user buying experience through a chain of over 50 CredR franchisee showrooms across Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Kota and Hyderabad, the company claimed in a release.
Prior to this funding round, the company had raised funds from Eight Roads Ventures, AngelList, GrowthStory, Angel investors and venture debt from Blacksoil capital, it added.
