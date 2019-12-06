JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Reliance Jio to reap tariff hike benefit only in Q1FY21, say analysts
Business Standard

CredR raises Rs 38 crore from Omidyar Network, existing investors

CredR is India's largest used motorcycles consumer brand that integrates online and offline user buying experience through a chain of over 50 CredR franchisee showrooms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rupee, cash, money

Incredible Technologies Private Ltd (CredR) on Friday said it has raised Rs 38 crore ($6 million) from Omidyar Network India and its existing investors.

CredR is India's largest used motorcycles consumer brand that integrates online and offline user buying experience through a chain of over 50 CredR franchisee showrooms across Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Kota and Hyderabad, the company claimed in a release.

Prior to this funding round, the company had raised funds from Eight Roads Ventures, AngelList, GrowthStory, Angel investors and venture debt from Blacksoil capital, it added.   
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 22:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU