CRPF jawan killed in J-K cremated with state honours in MP

Central Reserve Police Force constable Sandeep Yadav, killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district this week, was Friday cremated with state honours in his native Kulala village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas.
Yadav's son lit the pyre amid shouting of patriotic slogans by the large crowd that had assembled there, including MP minister Jeetu Patwari and senior officials.
The terror attack in the restive northern state took place on Wednesday, killing four CRPF troopers and injuring three others.
Yadav's body arrived on Thursday night in Bhopal, where chief minister Kamal Nath paid tribute and said the state was proud of his supreme sacrifice.
The state government also announced Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to Yadav's kin and a government job for one of them.
Yadav was part of the 116 battalion of the CRPF stationed in J-K.
