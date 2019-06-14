CRPF jawan killed in J-K cremated with state honours in MP

Sandeep Yadav, killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district this week, was Friday cremated with state honours in his native Kulala village in Madhya Pradesh's

Yadav's son lit the pyre amid shouting of patriotic slogans by the large crowd that had assembled there, including and senior officials.

The terror attack in the restive northern state took place on Wednesday, killing four CRPF troopers and injuring three others.

Yadav's body arrived on Thursday night in Bhopal, where paid tribute and said the state was proud of his supreme sacrifice.

The also announced Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to Yadav's kin and a government job for one of them.

Yadav was part of the 116 battalion of the CRPF stationed in J-K.

