Crude oil prices up on global cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.76 per cent to Rs 4,084 per barrel in futures trade Tuesday as speculators raised their exposure amid positive global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for July delivery went up by Rs 31, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 4,084 per barrel in a business turnover of 20,651 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firming trend in global trade.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose 0.34 per cent to USD 59.29, while international benchmark Brent went up 0.41 per cent to USD 65.33 per barrel in New York.

