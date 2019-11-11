JUST IN
Business Standard

Cuba condemns Bolivia 'coup' after Morales resigns: foreign ministry

AFP  |  Havana 

Cuba on Sunday strongly condemned what it called a 'coup' in Bolivia after long-time President Evo Morales resigned following weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.

Cuba "expresses solidarity with its brother president Evo Morales," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a tweet, adding that Morales was "a protagonist and a symbol of the rights of the indigenous peoples of our Americas.

First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 04:40 IST

