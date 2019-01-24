Curfew clamped in Odisha's Kendrapara town following tension

A day after a faceoff between two groups here, the district administration of Thursday imposed in the town following stray incidents of disturbances during the day.

Though the administration had on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC, fresh tension was created on Thursday morning between two groups.

Therefore, keeping the situation in view, the administration imposed in the town for 16 hours, an said.

"We do not want to take any chance. The has been clamped from 4 pm of Thursday till 8 am on Friday. The step is taken keeping in view unlawful assembly of people in some areas. As there was apprehension of disturbance from trouble makers, preventive measures were initiated to maintain peace," SP told reporters.

Further decision on curfew will be taken after reviewing the situation. People are being advised to stay indoors during the curfew-imposed hours, the SP said.

Though the situation remained tense, it is under control as no major incident has taken place since last 12 hours, the SP said adding that the civil and police officials are keeping close watch on the situation.

"Adequate forces have been deployed at sensitive pockets to thwart any possible breach of peace," he said.

However, there are reports of stone pelting by groups at some places and police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse the trouble makers and restore order, police said.

Earlier, the district administration had suspended from district headquarters township areas a day after the alleged scuffle between groups.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected in the district following a dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by a RSS-backed outfit to protest what they said show of disrespect towards two great freedom fighters by a particular group.

The administration had earlier shut all educational institutions in the headquarters township for the day.

The situation become tense on Wednesday over conduct of Netaji and Veer Surendra Sai birth anniversary at the local Kendrapara high school ground here Wednesday.

Tension cropped up at the high school playground when a group was organising Netaji and Veer Surendra Sais birth anniversary function at the high school playground. However, the other group protested it claiming that the playground could not be used for any purpose other than sporting events.

