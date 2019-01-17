Datamatics TruBot Wins the CIO CHOICE 2019 Recognition for Robotic Process Automation

/ -- Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced that it has been recognized by CHOICE 2019 in the category for its product CHOICE is a unique platform that recognizes and honours products, services and solutions on the back of stated preferences of CIOs and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) decision makers.

The recognition is bestowed on the basis of pan- independent voting by CIOs. CHOICE is the largest and only online voting platform, where CIOs determine and choose the products that have earned their vote of confidence. There is a distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising of CIOs from across verticals, that guides the entire process, with as the Knowledge Partner.

is a leading provider of The company's enterprise grade RPA product, is a versatile, multi-skilled bot that allows users without any programming knowledge to design a bot at the click of a button. has over 95 customers globally and has automated more than 800 processes across multiple industries including Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, and

Anoop Mathur, Founder and President, CORE Media, said, "Congratulations for being honoured with the CIO CHOICE 2019 trust seal. CIO CHOICE is the ultimate testimony as it is a poll done with CIOs pan- and that's what finally matters as far as any brand or product goes, as it is the Voice of the Customer. The CIO CHOICE trust seal gives the assurance to enterprise CIOs to confidently engage with the recognised brand for the first time, helping both-ICT brands and CIOs."



Mitul Mehta, SVP & Head, Marketing & Communications, said, "Datamatics TruBot is strongly positioned in the RPA space with its matured (OCR) capabilities and vertical specific frameworks. TruBot is highly scalable and allows enterprises to automate their complex processes. We are very happy to be recognized by CIO CHOICE."



About Datamatics Global ServicesDatamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Services, Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics, all powered by It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 500 customers globally across & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, and with an employee base of 10,000.

To know more about Datamatics, visit http://www.datamatics.com To know more about Datamatics TruBot, visit https://trubot.datamatics.com/ Safe Harbour



