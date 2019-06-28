David Ayer developing private military contractor series at Showtime

"Suicide Squad" director David Ayer is working on a series about private military contractors at the Showtime Network.

According to Variety, the 51-year-old filmmaker is aboard the project, tentatively titled "The Company", as the writer and the director.

Touted as an irreverent look at the military contracting industry during its Wild West heyday post 9/11, the show will attempt to explore the larger than life personalities that fight our wars out of the shadows and put them on display.

Ayer will also executive produce the series along with Chris Long, Jimmy Fox and Jeremy Scahill.

The show will be a co-production between Showtime and eOne.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)