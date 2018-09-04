JUST IN
Deaf, mute boy reunited with family within 3 hours

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 12-year-old deaf and mute boy, separated from his family at Rithala metro station, was reunited with them within three hours, police said Tuesday.

Around 2:30 pm, a boy who seemed to have lost his way was found at the station by CISF and Delhi Police staff, they said.

During enquiry, police learnt the boy was mute and deaf.

Subsequently, two teams from Rithala Metro Police station were formed to trace the parents of the child, said Deepak Gauri, deputy commissioner of police (metro).

The boy was taken to various localities around the metro station for identification, the officer said, adding that the help of the missing person squad was also employed.

After three hours, police managed to trace the child's residence in Mangolpuri.

He was identified as Lakey by his family.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 20:15 IST

