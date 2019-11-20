Investors have infused $1 bn in stressed real estate assets: JLL India CEO

-
ALSO READ
Rs 25,000-cr fund to ease realty sector's liquidity situation: JLL India
SBICAP Ventures spots 12 stuck housing projects in first funding round
Moving NCLT against a builder gone bust may not always work for homebuyers
Budget 2019: Homebuyers seek Rs 10,000-cr fund to complete stalled projects
Builders welcome govt's move to revive stalled projects, seek more funds
-
Institutional investors have invested $1 billion in stressed assets in real estate during the current year and more such transactions are expected with 87 companies in the sector facing liquidation, a property consultant said on Wednesday.
The residential segment with stalled projects worth $66 billion provides opportunities to these investors, JLL India CEO and country head Ramesh Nair said in a statement.
"Institutional investors have made a solid start by investing $1 billion in stressed real estate opportunities (in 2019)," he said.
In the current scenario, it is the housing segment that presents "the maximum amount of stressed assets", Nair said.
Moreover, corporate, saddled with huge debt, have been scouting for liquidating real estate assets, he said.
A stressed asset deal has been the sale of an IT park in Bengaluru by Caf Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd for $359 million, the consulting firm said. JLL also listed deals like acquisition of the 90-acre, IT-focused Global Village Tech Park and Hotel Leela Venture's key properties in Delhi, Bangalore, Udaipur and Chennai for $564 million.
Early this month, the Centre approved a Rs 25,000- crore fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects, including ones that have been declared NPAs or admitted for insolvency proceedings.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU