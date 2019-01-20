Defence Ministry willing to part with land for ROB in Tiruchi:

Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday said the ministry was willing to part with a portion of its land for the construction a Road Over Bridge at here, provided the government "allotted a prime land of same value" at another other place in the state.

Addressing the " Defence Corridor-Launch of Projects" meeting here, shesaid, "If the government a land of "equal value" within two days the land willbe handed to you."



"I will take efforts for the same.. I assure you this," she said.

Sitharaman was responding to a representation made by AIADMK P Kumar.

To this, the intervened and said the had already allottedland in district.

However, the said it has not come to her knowledge.

Noting that defence lands were lying vacant because they were required for emergency purpose, she said, "It is not as if defence lands are lying waste without being used for any purpose.

They are used in case of emergency and they will remain like that."



A portion of the ROB remained incomplete as the defence ministry's land was required for the completion here.

