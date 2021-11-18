Delhi govt has prepared six-point action plan to clean Yamuna: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
DMRC's Grey Line extension opening deferred due to approach road issue
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement towards Ghazipur from UP
Hundreds of trees chopped off along Yamuna river, furore on social media
Water levels in Yamuna at lowest point in 56 years: Raghav Chadha
Water level of Sharda river rises following cloudbursts in Uttarakhand
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government has prepared a six-point plan to clean the Yamuna river to bathing standards by February 2025.
He said the government is constructing new sewage treatment plants and increasing the capacity of the existing ones as well as upgrading those.
"This will increase our sewage treatment capacity from around 600 million gallons of waste water a day to 750 MGD-800 MGD," Kejriwal said.
He said the waste water from four major drains falling in the Yamuna -- Najafgarh, Badshahpur, Supplementary and Ghazipur -- is being treated in-situ.
The government will shut down the industries discharging industrial waste into the Yamuna, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.
Waste water in "jhuggi jhopri" clusters flows through storm water drains into the Yamuna. These will be connected to the sewer network, the chief minister said.
The government will provide household connections in areas that have a sewer network. Earlier, the consumers had to get the connection themselves.
The city government has also started de-silting and rehabilitation of the sewer network.
"Our engineers and officers are hopeful that we will be able to clean the Yamuna by February 2025 with the implementation of the six-point action plan.
"Specific targets have been set for each action point and I will personally monitor the progress," Kejriwal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU