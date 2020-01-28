Delhi Police arrests JNU student Sharjeel Imam in sedition case from Bihar

Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam, booked in a sedition case, from Jehanabad area in Bihar, officials said.
The PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies has been booked in sedition cases lodged across several states for alleged "inflammatory" speeches made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
"We have arrested Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad," said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch.
The force had deployed five teams to locate Imam, a resident of Bihar.
Raids were conducted in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi.
JNU Student Sharjeel Imam has been arrested from Jahanabad,Bihar by Delhi Police. Imam had been booked for sedition by Police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7zFmWFbWIf— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU