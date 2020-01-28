JUST IN
Delhi Police arrests JNU student Sharjeel Imam in sedition case from Bihar

"We have arrested Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad," said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sharjeel Imam | Screengrab

Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam, booked in a sedition case, from Jehanabad area in Bihar, officials said.

The PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies has been booked in sedition cases lodged across several states for alleged "inflammatory" speeches made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"We have arrested Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad," said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch.

The force had deployed five teams to locate Imam, a resident of Bihar.

Raids were conducted in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi.

First Published: Tue, January 28 2020. 15:30 IST

