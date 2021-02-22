DHFL auditor unearths another fraudulent transaction worth Rs 6,182 cr

-
ALSO READ
DHFL auditors discover fraudulent transactions worth Rs 14,046 cr
Yes Bank case: Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni
Dewan Housing's second quarter net loss narrows to Rs 2,122 crore
Piramal Group claims its bid for DHFL highest and compliant with norms
DHFL resolution: Kapil Wadhawan writes to SEBI, RBI against 63 Moons
-
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Monday said its transaction auditor, Grant Thornton, has reported another fraudulent transaction of Rs 6,182 crore in the company.
The administrator of the company received an initial report from the professional agency appointed as the transaction auditor indicating that there are certain transactions which are "undervalued, fraudulent and preferential in nature", DHFL said in a regulatory filing.
"As per the transaction auditor report shared with the administrator, the monetary impact of the above transactions covered under the application amounts to Rs 5,381.90 crore towards outstanding principal, Rs 589.36 crore towards accrued interest and Rs 210.85 crore towards notional loss of interest on account of charging lower rate of interest," said the filing about the estimated impact on the company.
Further, the estimated amount involved in this fraud transaction places the monetary impact at around Rs 6,182.11 crore (which includes Rs 210.85 crore as notional loss of interest), said the company.
According to findings of Grant Thornton (GT), these transactions happened over a period of time.
The management of DHFL is currently being run under an administrator appointed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code after frauds were detected in the company.
The administrator later on appointed GT as the transaction auditor to conduct investigation of the affairs of the company.
Basis the investigation and observations of the Transaction Auditor, the Administrator has filed an application before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 20, 2021 in respect of disbursement made to certain entities as other large project loans, against Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Creatoz Builders Pvt Ltd, Ikshudip Fincap Pvt Ltd, Rite Developers Pvt Ltd and certain other entities.
DHFL said the application to NCLT has been filed against 33 respondents, including Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Creatoz Builders, Ikshudip Fincap, Rite Developers and certain other entities.
It is to be noted that further filings may be undertaken, in due course, the company said.
The stock of DHFL was trading at Rs 18.05 apiece on BSE, down 4.75 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU