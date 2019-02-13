DICV expands retail touchpoints in TN

: India Commercial Vehicle Wednesday said it has set up state-of-the-art dealerships in under its expansion drive.

The company Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art 3S facility, (sales, service and spares) in association with KUN in Villupuram and Maraimalai Nagar near city.

The new dealership was launched by and CEO Satyakam Arya, KUN Trucking, managing director, U Venkatesh and DICV, (marketing and sales), Rajaram Krishnamurthy, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to welcome KUN in Villupuram and Maraimalainagar. With now 16 touchpoints across Tamil Nadu, we cater to the increasing local customer base", Krishnamurthy said.

In addition to the touchpoints, the company also unveiled a bus service bay, an exclusive body shop at Poonamaleee and a stockyard at Utkottai Village in Tiruvallur, it said.

India under has 16 network touchpoints.

The dealerships provide sales and service for the complete range of trucks and buses.

