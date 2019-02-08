Direct tax collection during April-January stands at Rs 7.89 trn: Govt

collection during the April-January period of current financial year stood at Rs 7.89 trillion, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said there were 9.92 crore in Assessment Year 2016-17, which increased to 7.41 crore in 2017-18.

A taxpayer is a person who either files a return of income or in whose case tax has been deducted or paid.

collection in 2017-18 stood at Rs 10.02 trillion.

In the April-January period of current financial year, collection stood at Rs 7,88,930 crore.

In the revised estimates for current financial year, the government has pegged at Rs 12 trillion.

In the 2017-18 financial year, the Direct Tax-GDP ratio stood at 5.98 per cent.