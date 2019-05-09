Directed DCP to file FIR in Atishi pamphlet case: East Delhi returning officer

-
The returning officer of the East Delhi parliamentary constituency directed the police on Thursday to "file an FIR" in connection with a controversial pamphlet containing "objectionable remarks" against AAP candidate Atishi, which the party alleged was distributed by her BJP rival, Gautam Gambhir.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in turn, denied the charge and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of staging such incidents.
A vehement Gambhir said he will file a defamation suit against the leaders of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
Earlier in the day, Atishi broke down at a press conference while reading the pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her. She alleged that the pamphlets were distributed in the East Delhi constituency by Gambhir, a charge denied by the cricketer-turned-politician.
Hours after the controversy broke out, East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh said he had "directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) to file an FIR" in connection with the incident.
Mahesh, however, did not specify whether a complaint was received in this regard or his office took suo motu cognisance of the case.
When contacted, DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, "We have not received any complaint yet. We will look into it if we receive any complaint and take action accordingly.
