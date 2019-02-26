Divine power always there to save world from enemies of humanity: PM

Divine power is always with us to save the world from enemies of humanity, Modi said Tuesday, asserting that this is the message his government has been striving to give to "evil spirits and demons".

His cryptic remarks at an Iskcon event appeared to be referring to strikes by the on terror camps inside earlier in the day.

"Manavta ke dushmano se dharti ko bachane ke liye prabhu ki shakti hamare saath hamesha rahti hai. Yahi sandesh hum poori pramankta ke saath dusht atmaon, asuron ko dene ka prayas kar rahe hain (Divine power is always with us to take on the enemies of humanity. This is the message we are striving to give to evil spirits and demons)," the said.

He was at the in south to unveil a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg.

He took a metro ride on way to reach the venue, boarding a train at and deboarding at

Addressing the gathering, he said the teachings of the Gita are still relevant and the scripture is a gift to the world.

He said the Gita holds answers to all the questions. "If you are a student or the of the state ... it has all the answers ... it is the biggest manual. It has solution to all problems," he said.

Bhagavad Gita, often referred to as the Gita, is a sacred text, revered by the Hindus, and is part of the epic Mahabharata, containing the teachings of Lord to Arjuna on the battlefield.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)