Parrikar discharged from hospital

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was Tuesday discharged from the Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here, where he was admitted on Saturday, a said.

Parrikar, 63, was admitted to the GMCH for treatment of his pancreatic ailment.

"The CM has been discharged from the GMCH. He has gone to his residence at Dona Paula," the from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Parrikar was treated by a team of doctors from the New Delhi-based All (AIIMS), as well as doctors from the GMCH, the added.

Parrikar has been ailing for the last one year and has undergone treatment in the US as well as at AIIMS Delhi, besides hospitals in and

