Divya Khosla Kumar to star in John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

Khosla Kumar is likely to return to acting with the sequel of Abraham-starrer "Satyameva Jayate".

made her acting debut in Bollywood opposite in "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon". After her marriage to Kumar she directed two youth centric films "Yaariyan" and "Sanam Re".

According to sources close to the development, has been approached for the sequel of "Satyameva Jayate" and she has signed the film on the dotted line.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, "Satyameva Jayate", an action-drama featured and in the lead.

The film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officials. Both Bajpayee and fight for the same reason but they are divided by law.

The film will go on floors this year.

Milap is currently working on his next directorial venture "Marjaavaan" starring and While John is busy with Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)