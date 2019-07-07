Dixit, Pradhan in last 16

Ravi Dixit outclassed Puneet Pareek of Maharashtra in straight games to enter the men's round of 16 in theGSC-All India Squash Open here Sunday.

Former junior Asian champion Dixit, of Services, scored a facile 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 win over Pareek in the round of 32 clash.

Top seed Abhishek Pradhan too scored an emphatic much 11-1, 11-7, 11-2 win over Maharashtra statemate Shanay Dharod to move into the pre quarter finals.

Rohan Potdar-led the Maharashtra challenge in the boys under-17 event as he downed Delhi's SarthakMalhotra in five games to enter the prequarters.

Potdar won 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6.

Results: Men (Round of 32):Ravi Dixit (SER) bt Puneet Pareek (MH)11-3, 11-4, 11-8;(1)-Abhishek Pradhan (MH) bt Shanay Dharod (MH) 11-1, 11-7, 11-2.

BOYS U-17: (Round of 32):Rohan Potdar (MH) bt SarthakMalhotra (DL) 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6;Mohit Bhatt (MH) bt Fateh Singh Saberwal (MH) 11-8, 11-7, 11-9; (1)- Abhishek Kumar (CH) bt Harsh Baheti (MH) 11-4, 11-6, 11-4; Shreyansh Agarwal (MH) bt Advait Iyer (MH) 11-9, 13-11, 11-4; ahaan Bhansali (MH) bt Krish Bhatija (MH) 11-3, 11-3, 11-6; Arman Darukhanwalla (MH) bt Manav Mody (MH) 11-5, 11-3, 11- 4;Arnav Mandhana(MH) bt Sreekartikeyan (TN) 11-8, 11-5, 11- 6; Arin Khot (MH) bt Yash Kothari (MH) 11-3, 11-3, 11-7; Ishaan Singh (RJ) bt Aaryan Mehta (MH) 11-7, 11-5, 11-8; Sunny Yadav (MH) bt Himay KAPADIA (MH) 11-4, 11-2, 11-4.

