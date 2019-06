The Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas was closed to tourists on the North's side on Sunday, a tour company said, amid speculation US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un would meet there.

"The DMZ is closed to tourists visiting from the North Korean side today," tweeted Koryo Tours, the market leader in western tourism to the isolated country.

