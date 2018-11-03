Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan to fight panchayat polls in J-K

Senior BJP Saturday said his newly floated Swabhiman Sangathan would fight the and Panchayat polls to be held in nine-phases from November 17.

"The Swabhiman Sangathan is taking part in the Panchayat elections which are being held on non-party basis. After the polls, you will see our Sangathan will have the highest number of sarpanches in the state," the from segment of district told reporters here.

The former had floated DSS in July to mark 100 days of his agitation to press for a (CBI) probe into the January rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in district.

Though he had said that the group will be apolitical in nature, its 21-point vision document showed a clear political agenda.

The document focused on various issues including rotational chief ministers, separate public service commissions and service selection boards, promotion of art, culture and language among others.

"Since our Sangathan was apolitical in nature, we did not participate in the recently held nor supported anyone but still we have a number of corporators and councilors who won these elections on their own," he said.

Alleging that Dogras of region have been discriminated against for the last seven decades, the said he wanted the based politicians to ensure equality.

"We want and to stand united but we will not tolerate discrimination any more," he said.

"We have formed this Sangathan and it will fight for the rights of the people of entire Jammu region irrespective of colour, creed and religion and will intensify its movement for the restoration of lost prestige and dignity of the Dogras, he added.

Singh, who along with another BJP resigned from the previous on the charges of backing the accused in the rape and murder case, said the Kashmir based politicians defamed the people of Jammu.

He said the demand for a CBI probe was to seek justice for the minor girl who was subjected to a brutal attack.

