Don Cheadle to star in sci-fi drama 'Don't Look Deeper'

"Avengers" star is set to feature in science fiction drama "Don't Look Deeper".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show from short-form streaming service Quibi will also star and

Directed by "Twilight" fame Catherine Hardwicke, the series is set "15 minutes in the future" in Merced,

It revolves around a high-school senior (Howard) who does not feel right about something. The revelation of her identity, origin and that she is being sought sets in motion a series of events that puts her in trouble.

"Lost" is on board to showrun, write and executive produce.

"Don't Look Deeper" is written by and

Quibi is targeting an early 2020 launch for the series.

