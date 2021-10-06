DoT slashes bank guarantee requirement for telecom operators by 80%

-
ALSO READ
DoT likely to set up a panel for telco financial relief package
DoT to serve show-cause notice on Vodafone Idea over licence fee delay
DoT permits telcos to go ahead with 5G trials; Chinese companies kept out
DoT seeks 'frontline' tag for telco field force amid Covid-19 pandemic
Govt responds to telco SOS, okays 4-year moratorium on AGR dues payment
-
The Department of Telecom has slashed performance and financial bank guarantee requirement of telecom operators by 80 per cent, according to a licence amendment note issued on Wednesday.
Under the amended norms, telecom operators will be required to provide a performance bank guarantee of up to Rs 44 crore for each service for the telecom licence compared to Rs 220 crore mandated under the old rule.
Similarly, telecom operators will need to provide a financial bank guarantee of maximum Rs 8.8 crore per circle now, against the previous requirement of Rs 44 crore.
The rule will not be applicable in cases where bank guarantees (BG) have been furnished due to any court order or are subject to any litigation, the licence amendment note said.
The rules will not apply to telecom operators, who are currently going through the liquidation process.
The move will unblock the cash of telecom operators that they keep with banks to furnish BGs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor