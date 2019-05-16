Drug peddler arrested in Jammu, over 72 kg poppy seized

A suspected drug peddler was arrested here after 72.5 kg poppy was found in his vehicle during a routine checking, police said Thursday.
The vehicle was intercepted at TCP Nagrota here on Wednesday night, they said.
The driver, identified as Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag district, was arrested after the poppy was found in the vehicle, officials said.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
