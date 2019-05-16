JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP urges EC to take several measures to ensure free and fair polls in West Bengal

India-US shared vision opens way for future opportunities: US Naval chief
Business Standard

Drug peddler arrested in Jammu, over 72 kg poppy seized

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A suspected drug peddler was arrested here after 72.5 kg poppy was found in his vehicle during a routine checking, police said Thursday.

The vehicle was intercepted at TCP Nagrota here on Wednesday night, they said.

The driver, identified as Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag district, was arrested after the poppy was found in the vehicle, officials said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements