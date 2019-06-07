JUST IN
Drug peddlers nabbed with weapons

Press Trust of India  |  Rupnagar (Punjab) 

Rupnagar police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers with weapons.

Ricky (30) of Ghaziabad and Umesh (40) of Rishikesh were arrested from Rupnagar Thursday evening, SSP Swapan Sharma said Friday.

Three weapons, including an imported 30 bore revolver, were recovered from them, he said.

Sharma said Ricky (30) had worked as an immigration agent in Jalandhar for two years, allegedly duping people to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore.

The duo allegedly supplied drugs in Jalandhar, Mohali, Rupnagar and surrounding areas.

The SSP said they used to procure drugs and weapons from outside Punjab.

