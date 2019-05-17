JUST IN
Dy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corp joins People's Conference

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Imran Ahmad Sheikh Friday joined the People's Conference headed by Sajad Gani Lone.

Sheikh joined the People's Conference at Lone's residence in presence of senior party functionaries including general secretary Imran Ansari.

SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu was also present.

Sheikh had become the deputy mayor of SMC with Congress support.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor have been fighting each other publicly since November 2018 with both of them accusing each other of malpractices.

Sheikh was injured during a meeting of the corporators in January, a month after a woman corporator had accused Mattu of sexual harassment.

The mayor had claimed that the woman corporator was working at the behest of his deputy.

Now Mattu and Sheikh will be working for the same party.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 15:31 IST

