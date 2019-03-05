E-commerce to play major role in India growth story: Kant

has revolutionised the sector in and will play a major role in the country's growth story going forward, said Tuesday.

He further noted that driven by the growth in India's market, the country's GDP will also witness an increase and result in more job opportunities.

" market has brought a revolution in India's sector and nobody can stop it now," he said at an event here.

According to Kant, is currently growing at over 7 per cent and if the country has to grow at 9 per cent, then market will have to play a major role.

Kant also said that of is bound to expand in coming years and its imperative upon traders to adopt technology and digitisation.

According to a report by India and Retail Association of India, India's will touch USD 84 billion in 2021 from USD 24 billion in 2017 on account of a healthy growth in the

Kant noted that traditional and modern (e-commerce) will co-exist in India even as the consumer behaviour is changing.

Speaking at the same event, body CAIT's said the current e-commerce is greatly vitiated by companies by indulging into predatory pricing, deep discounting and lose funding.

"The government should constitute the regulatory authority for e-commerce and cash on delivery service for e-commerce should be banned," Khandelwal said.

He also demanded immediate changes in the policy such as inclusion of all players of digital payments not only BHIM & UPI and domestic players should be brought under the ambit of

On February 23, the government released the proposing setting up a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad.

The 42-page draft addresses six broad issues of the -- data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital and export promotion through e-commerce.

