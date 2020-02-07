JUST IN
EC issues notice to Kejriwal for video that can 'disturb communal harmony'

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attending a press conference in New Delhi. Photo: ANI

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hind-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.
First Published: Fri, February 07 2020. 19:24 IST

