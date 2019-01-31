JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ED conducts raids in 'memorials scam' case of UP during Mayawati's tenure
Business Standard

Agusta Westland: Deepak Talwar produced in court, ED seeks 14-day remand

The agency has sought 14 days custody of the corporate aviation lobbyist

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

British AgustaWestland AW101 'Merlin' HC3A in June 2012 (Source: Wikipedia, Cpl Phil Major ABIPP RAF)
British AgustaWestland AW101 'Merlin' HC3A in June 2012 (Source: Wikipedia, Cpl Phil Major ABIPP RAF)

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday produced Deepak Talwar, wanted in the VVIP chopper case, in a Delhi court.

Talwar was produced before special judge S S Mann.

The agency has sought 14 days custody of the corporate aviation lobbyist.

Talwar was picked up by Dubai authorities early Wednesday in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India in the evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements