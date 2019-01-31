Agusta Westland: Deepak Talwar produced in court, ED seeks 14-day remand

-
ALSO READ
VVIP chopper case: Delhi court sends Christian Michel to judicial custody
AgustaWestland co-accused Rajiv Saxena, Deepak Talwar extradited to India
VVIP chopper case: Court extends ED custody of Gautam Khaitan by five days
AgustaWestland case: ED arrests Gautam Khaitan for possessing black money
AgustaWestland case accused Rajiv Saxena extradited to India from UAE
-
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday produced Deepak Talwar, wanted in the VVIP chopper case, in a Delhi court.
Talwar was produced before special judge S S Mann.
The agency has sought 14 days custody of the corporate aviation lobbyist.
Talwar was picked up by Dubai authorities early Wednesday in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India in the evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU