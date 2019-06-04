Elected to Lok Sabha, 4 Assam MLAs resign

Four members of the Legislative Assembly, including the Deputy Kripanath Mallah, Tuesday resigned from the House as they were elected to the in the polls held recently.

According to an official release, Mallah, a BJP MP, resigned from the post and submitted his resignation to the

State ministers Pallab Lochan Das and Topon Kumar Gogoi too resigned from Assembly during the day.

also submitted his resignation to the Speaker, officials said.

