Elected to Lok Sabha, 4 Assam MLAs resign

Four members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, including the Deputy Speaker Kripanath Mallah, Tuesday resigned from the House as they were elected to the Lok Sabha in the polls held recently.
According to an official release, Mallah, a BJP MP, resigned from the post and submitted his resignation to the Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami.
State ministers Pallab Lochan Das and Topon Kumar Gogoi too resigned from Assam Assembly during the day.
Congress MP Abdul Khaleque also submitted his resignation to the Speaker, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU