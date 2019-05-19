Electric field-based dressing helps heal wound infections

Scientists, including those of Indian origin, have developed a that uses an electric field to disrupt bacterial infection.

Bacterial biofilms are thin, slimy films of that form on some wounds, including or post-surgical infections, as well as after a medical device, such as a catheter, is placed in the body.

These generate their own electricity, using their own electric fields to communicate and form the biofilm, which makes them more hostile and difficult to treat.

Researchers including Chandan Sen and Sashwati Roy from the in the US are the first to study the practice of using an electric field-based to treat biofilms rather than

They discovered the is not only successful in fighting the on its own, but when combined with other medications can make them even more effective.

This findings, published in the journal Annals of Surgery, have the potential to create significant changes in the way physicians treat patients with bacterial which are resistant to

The dressing can also help prevent new from forming in the future. The dressing electrochemically self-generates one volt of upon contact with body fluids such as fluid or blood, which is not enough to hurt or electrocute the patient.

"This shows for the first time that bacterial can be disrupted by using an electroceutical dressing," said Sen, of the Indiana Center for Regenerative and Engineering.

"This has implications across as biofilm presence can lead to many complications in successful surgical outcomes. Such textile may be considered for serving as hospital fabric -- a major source of hospital acquired infections," he said.

The team is now studying the device's effectiveness in patients recovering from

