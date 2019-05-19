Marriage of 13-yr-old girl foiled in Maharashtra

An attempt to marry off a 13-year- old girl by her family has been foiled by the police in district of Maharashtra, an said on Sunday.

The girl's marriage with a 24-year-old man, hailing from the state's district, was to be held at 6 pm last Friday in Kalwar locality of Bhiwandi town here, Narpoli police station's said.

However, the tehsildar (revenue officer) received a tip-off on Friday morning that the girl, whose father died some years back, was a minor, he said.

He immediately informed the police, who alerted their counterparts here as they did not have any information about the marriage venue, the said.

The here then kept a tab of the mobile phone calls of the girl's mother based on which they managed to locate the marriage venue, Shinde said.

The police rushed to the venue around 4 pm and stopped the marriage before it could be solemnised, he said.

The girl was rescued and her mother and brother were taken into custody, he said.

The groom, who apparently got a whiff of the action, did not come to the marriage venue and escaped the police clutches, the said.

Marriage of a minor girl is an offence under the Indian laws.

