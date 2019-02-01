Escorts tractor sales up 12.7% at 5,991 units in Jan

Farm manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery Friday reported 12.7 per cent increase in tractor sales at 5,991 units in January.

The company had sold 5,316 units in January 2018.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 5,762 units as against 5,160 units in January 2018, up 11.7 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

Exports last month grew to 229 units compared with 156 units sold in January 2018.

