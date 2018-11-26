JUST IN
EU court throws out case seeking annulment of Brexit talks

AP  |  Brussels 

A European Union court has thrown out a case seeking the annulment of the Brexit negotiations.

One day after the EU and Britain rubber-stamped a withdrawal agreement and a text on a future relationship, the EU general court said Monday that 13 Britons living in other EU nations had no case is seeking such a cancellation.

The 13 said they were not allowed to vote in the 2016 referendum because they were living abroad and said their court case was the only way to avoid losing EU citizenship when Britain leaves on March 29, 2019.

The court said that the opening of the Brexit negotiations had no direct impact on their situation.

First Published: Mon, November 26 2018. 15:40 IST

