EU's Tusk calls Brexit summit for April 10

EU president Donald Tusk on Friday summoned leaders to an extraordinary summit on April 10, after British lawmakers again rejected the draft Brexit withdrawal deal they agreed with Britain.
"In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April," tweeted Tusk, the head of the Council who coordinates summits.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU