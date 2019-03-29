JUST IN
Business Standard

EU's Tusk calls Brexit summit for April 10

AFP  |  Brussels 

EU president Donald Tusk on Friday summoned leaders to an extraordinary summit on April 10, after British lawmakers again rejected the draft Brexit withdrawal deal they agreed with Britain.

"In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April," tweeted Tusk, the head of the Council who coordinates summits.

First Published: Fri, March 29 2019. 20:40 IST

