European Parliament votes in favour of Brexit deal sealing UK's exit

The vote at the parliament in Brussels, which came after an emotional debate, was passed by 621 to 49

AFP  |  Brussels 

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to approve the Brexit deal with London, clearing the final hurdle for Britain's departure from the EU.

The vote at the parliament in Brussels, which came after an emotional debate, was passed by 621 to 49, prompting MEPs to burst into a chorus of "Auld Lang Syne", a traditional Scottish song of farewell.
