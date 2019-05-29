EvangelistKA Paul booked for cheating

: A case of cheating has been registered against evangelist and founder KA Pauland his associates for allegedly a 54-year old woman here of Rs 2 lakh by promising to get her a US visa, police said.

The woman, a resident of Ramachandrapuram near here stated she came in contact with Paul on April 22 with regard to securing a visa to the USand as per his advise met him and his associates at his office in Ameerpet here on May 7, police added.

In the complaint, the woman stated that Paul portrayed himself as a "very powerful person in the US and claimed that his sponsorship letters to the would fetch an American visit visa," they said.

The complainant alleged Paul initially demanded Rs 15 lakh and later asked her to pay Rs 2 lakh after which she gave a cheque.

He had assured to get her the visit visa at the earliest, the woman said.

"The cheque was encashed without providing the documents as promised and when I enquired they asked me to wait till the results and promised me that after elections I would be getting the required visa papers," the woman said in the complaint.

She further claimed Paul demanded an additional Rs 15 lakh from her for forwarding the papers for the visa.

Later, Paul and his associates stopped responding to her calls, she said in the complaint and accused them of cheating her by making false promises of providing a visit visa to

A case under IPC sections (406) criminal breach of trust and 420 (cheating) was registered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)