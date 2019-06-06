JUST IN
Evidence-based policy making need of the hour: Experts

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Evidence-based policy making is the need of the hour to adequately safeguard the interests of the common people, according to experts at the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy.

India's present socio-economic and political transformation process requires strengthening of the capacity for undertaking evidence-based policy making at multiple levels of governance, they said.

The build-up of this process is currently underway and is creating opportunities in diverse fields, a statement by O P Jindal Global University (JGU) said.

The statement said public policy is taught as a practice at JSGP to enable its practitioners find creative channels for public deliberation and evidence-based means for making decisions in the public interest.

"The ability to do this is the need of the hour because increasingly elected representatives are unable to fully reflect and adequately safeguard the interests of ordinary people," it said.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 18:55 IST

