Evidence-based policy making need of the hour: Experts

-
ALSO READ
JGU signs MoU with Australia's University of Wollongong for student exchange programmes
Delhi govt, Jindal University come together to tackle air pollution
O.P. Jindal Global varsity, University of Wollongong ink strategic partnership
JGU graduates show interest in public policy making
Indian university VC calls for internationalisation of higher education in Davos
-
Evidence-based policy making is the need of the hour to adequately safeguard the interests of the common people, according to experts at the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy.
India's present socio-economic and political transformation process requires strengthening of the capacity for undertaking evidence-based policy making at multiple levels of governance, they said.
The build-up of this process is currently underway and is creating opportunities in diverse fields, a statement by O P Jindal Global University (JGU) said.
The statement said public policy is taught as a practice at JSGP to enable its practitioners find creative channels for public deliberation and evidence-based means for making decisions in the public interest.
"The ability to do this is the need of the hour because increasingly elected representatives are unable to fully reflect and adequately safeguard the interests of ordinary people," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU