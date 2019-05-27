Ex BJP MP Hariom Singh Rathore dies

BJP's former died after prolonged illness in a hospital in on Monday, a said.

He was 61.

Rathore's funeral will take place on Tuesday at his ancestral village Kelwa in district," Virendra Singh, the BJP's district said.

was BJP from constituency from 2014-19 and Zila Pramukh from 1995-2000.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)