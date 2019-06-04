Experts differ on ICMR suggestion on banning e-cigarettes, ENDS devices

A section of experts have said banning (ENDS), including e-cigarettes, without proper research will reduce the options of viable alternatives for smokers who want to quit

The reaction comes in the wake of apex research body - (ICMR) recommending a "complete" ban on ENDS, saying their use can initiate nicotine among non-smokers.

ENDS are devices that heat a solution to create an aerosol, which also frequently contains flavours, usually dissolved into propylene glycol and glycerin.

There are various types of ENDS devices like



e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, vape, e-sheesha,



flavoured hookah among others.

Riccardo Polosa, Director, of the said the ICMR recommendation only further intensifies the debate on the merits and de-merits of ENDS.

"The conclusions drawn by ICMR as well as the do not take into account that it is incumbent upon a welfare-oriented government to work together with the scientific community to better protect the millions of Indian smokers by adopting a harm reduction strategy rather than banning possible options," he said.

is the second largest consumer of with over one in 10 of the world's smokers and incurs a staggering economic burden of approximately USD 26 billion per annum.

Sameer Kaul, a nationally acknowledged voice on prevention and of The Foundation, said evidence-based practices seem to have been given a go away.

As far as scientific data is concerned, not a single shred of evidence exists anywhere in the world pointing towards carcinogenic potential of any of this device's ingredients or components, he claimed.

"On the contrary, clear indications of declining smoking rates in the US and undeniably place ENDS as the most novel anti- smoking strategy till date," Kaul said.

Commenting on the ICMR white paper, Anoop Misra, ConsultantDiabetologist, C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, stressed on the importance of developing public health strategies that rely on innovation to reduce harm.

He said the UK and the US are promoting substitution for combustible tobacco with less harmful non-combustible sources of nicotine like ENDS.

"These should be available as harm reduction strategy for chronic smokers, but similar to tobacco, should be restricted to underage population," Mishra said.

Experts said studies undertaken by say while vaping is not risk-free, it is at least 95 per cent less harmful than smoking and can provide a useful aid for those who are trying to quit smoking.

Lion Shahab, Associate Professor, (UCL) said combustion releases more harmful chemicals, but do not have combustion so it is safe to assume that they are much safer than normal cigarettes.

In a white paper released on World No Tobacco Day, the ICMR had said adversely affect the cardiovascular system, impair respiratory immune cell function and airways in a way similar to smoking and are responsible for

The ICMR officials and scientists after studying over 250 research papers on stated that



are also harmful to non-users and have adverse health impacts even when people are exposed to



second-hand vapours.

