Exporters may get incentives based on R&D, specific clusters under new FTP

Exporters are likely to get incentives based on parameters like research and development, product-specific clusters and production pattern under a five-year foreign trade policy (FTP) to be released later this year, an said.

The commerce ministry is working on recasting the existing incentive schemes in line with the global trade norms of the (WTO).

"We are recasting our incentive schemes. In the new FTP, they would be in compliance with the global trade rules. The new incentives could focus on R&D activities, production parameters, product-specific clusters. Rebate can also be given on state levies," the added.

The last FTP was released in 2015 for five years. It provided guidelines for enhancing exports with an overall objective of pushing economic growth and job creation.

Under an FTP, the government announces incentives for exporters. Currently, duty benefits are provided under merchandise from scheme (MEIS) and services export from scheme (SEIS).

Recasting of the existing support measures assumes significance as the US has challenged these schemes under the dispute settlement mechanism of the WTO. has alleged that these incentives are harming American companies.

The said there are several product-specific clusters in sectors such as automobile, textiles and leather and providing direct incentives to them would help and exports.

Currently, maximum incentives are cornered by big automobile and companies under MEIS. In this scheme, the government provides and country.

"Ideally, the scheme should target MSMEs," the official added.

For the new FTP, the commerce ministry is engaged with all commodity boards and ministries concerned for identifying the support measures compliant with global trade rules.

According to (FIEO), the new scheme should include refund of indirect taxes like on and power; state levies such as mandi tax.

"The new scheme should help boost the country's exports," FIEO said.

Since 2011-12, India's exports have been hovering at around USD 300 billion. During 2017-18, the shipments grew about 10 per cent to USD 303 billion.

Promoting exports helps a country create jobs, and earn more foreign exchange.

During April-December 2018-19, the country's total merchandise exports grew 10.18 per cent to USD 245.44 billion.

