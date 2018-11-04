Father-daughter duo killed in road accident

-
A five-year-old girl and her father died when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck on Sunday, the police said.
Raj Kumar (35), his wife Poonam, daughter Riya and son Nancy were on their way to a relative's house when the accident happened near Rai Samaspur village, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Shivji Shukla said.
The father-daughter duo died while Poonam and Nancy sustained injuries and were hospitalised, Shukla added.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said further.
