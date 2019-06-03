Ferns N Petals Launches Water Brand FNP Water'

/ -- Pvt. Ltd. has entered the packaged mineral water market with the launch of Water. It contains various minerals, such as salts and sulphur compounds. The water comes in three recyclable variants - 1 litre, 500 ml, 250 ml, and 100 ml PET bottles.

The Quality Standards of Water are at par with and audited by (French Certification Agency), NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). This water has a higher level of TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) content, which is safer and makes the water more delicious.

Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder & MD, says, "We are very excited to enter in the new segment. With this new venture, we are aiming to offer a complete F&B solution at our South wedding venues with our catering services 'U Kitchen' as well. As of now Water is available at its venues and FNP Flowers & Cakes outlets."



The brand has retained its brand colour 'Green' and always keeps its initials with its each vertical. Adding to its growth portfolio, is also planning to launch FNP Water in the market with the tagline 'Drink Pure'. The bottled water category has seen robust growth in past few years as people turn to packaged water in the absence of uncontaminated potable water and due to rising health awareness.

Ferns N Petals came into existence in 1994 and has grown to be the Largest Gifting Portal in in the last 25 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 10 verticals under the FNP World. These verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising, FNP E-commerce - & UAE, FNP Cakes 'N' More, FNP Gardens , FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship and FNP Water.

Today, we lead the floral, gifting and cakes industry with 320 outlets in more than 120 cities PAN We also have nine luxury venues in to offer vast spaces to host social and corporate gatherings. FNP is consciously foraying into various fields to make your special moments even more memorable, be it your birthday or even your wedding.

