Finally I can pause and enjoy the moment: Chris Hemsworth on success

From a teenager in love with movies to becoming a global star, says he has finally reached the point in his career where he can take a breath and enjoy the moment.

The Australian is one of the biggest stars of his generation after playing in a number of movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hemsworth, 35, says when he was 14, he loved movies like "Men In Black" and "Lord of the Rings", so it feels surreal to be now a part of such films.

"When I was 14, I didn't even know I wanted to be an I just loved movies. And as a kid I wanted to live in these worlds like 'MIB' or 'Lord of the Rings'... It's quite strange now to be this. From the Marvel experience to 'MIB', being employed as an and to be working with the people I've worked with, it has been quite a trip for me.

"If you'd have asked me 10 years ago what was my dream or where I would hope to be in 10 years... this would be it. For the first time in my career, I'm really sort of pausing and just enjoying this moment," said in an interview here.

The understanding and the passion for cinema he developed while working on films like "Rush", "Thor","Thor: The Dark World", "Thor: Ragnarok" and other "Avengers" movies has made a more secure performer.

"I've been looking ahead for so long at just how I'm going to do this or do that. And if I do that, then this will be a better choice.

"I could have done that for the rest of my life, and never really live in the moment or experience and enjoy and appreciate what I have achieved. But finally I feel more comfortable with it than ever before," he adds.

Even though he enjoys and appreciates the love his characters have brought his way, the actor says his recent experience in India, where he was shooting for project "Dhaka", was "a little intense".

"I look comfortable and I am so appreciative of that sort of reception. I have never experienced anything like that ever like, to that level. But it also kind of made me go - 'wow, so many people'. If they sort of wanted to swamp the set, they could have easily."



Hemsworth adds while people were "all warm and welcoming" in India, he was intimidated by the size of the crowd that had gathered to catch his glimpse.

"No matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, shooting scenes, they were cheering at the end of every take. I am just thankful that people weren't furious that we were shooting. I felt that the people were wonderful - but that kind of crowd is intimidating. It was a mixture of excitement and a little bit of fear."



The actor, who went to the US with a dream to make it big in movies, decided to move back to his home country in 2014 with model, wife and children -- seven-year-old daughter, Rose, and five-year-old twin boys and

He says even though his decision to move to was driven by his wish to keep his kids away from the and fan frenzy, he would not mind bringing them to

"I would love to take my kids to I will take them there for sure. I felt very safe there."



Hemsworth was in to promote his upcoming release "MIB: International", which also stars Tessa Thompson, and

The Pictures project is slated to be released on June 14.

