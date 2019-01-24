Chris Hemsworth to launch his own health app

Chris will be coming out with his own health and fitness app named

On Wednesday, the "Thor" star announced the launch his own app, reports dailymail.co.uk.

boasts meal plans, daily workouts, meditations and access to a "24/7 community offering support, extra tips and exclusive behind-the-scenes extras".

The app, which will launch globally in February, can be customised to suit any fitness level, dietary preference or lifestyle.

promised that the app will "help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and a happier life".

Described as a personalised digital health and fitness programme, the app was created by and elite trainers, well-being experts, chefs and meditation teachers.

There is a stellar line-up behind the app -- including and Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky, Luke Zocchi, yoga instructor and

Hemsworth took to on Wednesday revealed that he had been working on the app for some years.

He added: "My goal was to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well. The app gives you access to the same team of world-class experts in health and well-being that I've been fortunate enough to learn from over the years."

--IANS

sug/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)