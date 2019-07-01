Fire breaks out at a canteen and ATM kiosk inside AIIMS trauma centre premises

-
A fire broke out at an ATM kiosk and canteen situated inside the campus of AIIMS trauma centre, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said Monday.
No one was injured in the incident, they said.
The fire department received a call about the blaze at 3.14 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was brought under control by 3.50 am, the DFS official said, adding the cause of fire is not known yet.
